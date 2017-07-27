Authorities Seek Public’s Help to Identify Drowning Victim

Police in Leelanau County are asking for your help identifying a man who drowned earlier this month.

On July 4th a man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan northwest of Leland Harbor.

The body was brought to shore and taken to Munson before being sent to Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

Authorities believe that he had been dead for several days, but less than a week, when his body was found.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says all known and documented missing persons have been eliminated as possible identities of the man.

Now they’re turning to the public to help them identify the man.

He was wearing black sweatsuit type pants with two white stripes down the side of the legs, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeve cuffs and white high top tennis shoes.

They’ve also released a photo of the man that was created by the MSP that shows what the man may have looked like before he died.

A small boat was also found approximately 8 miles away from where the body was recovered, closer to North Manitou Island.

The dingy was originally a medium grey color with a black floor, but had been repainted olive drab, which is well worn.

Investigators are not sure if the man and the boat are related.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office at 231.256.8800.