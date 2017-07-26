Marion Man Rides Bike in Memory of Best Friend to Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention

A Marion man is biking in memory of his best friend, and now he wants to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

On Friday, Guy Wolfe is biking the 15 hour journey from Mesick to an area just north of Grand Rapids.

Guy has been doing this for years, ever since 2012, when he and his best friend Trevor May made the same journey.

Shortly after that ride in 2012, Trevor committed suicide.

Guy was at Basic Training at the time, and couldn’t even attend the funeral.

He says he was mad and confused when he learned the news.

Now, encouraged by Trevor’s family, Guy wants to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Guy says he wants to make sure anyone who’s thinking of suicide understands the consequences and seeks help.