FDA, CDC say Papayas Possible Source of Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Maryland Department of Health, and other state and local partners, is investigating multiple Salmonella illnesses, some of which are linked to Caribeña brand Maradol papayas from Mexico.

The latest update from the FDA says that consumers should avoid all Carieña brand Maradol papayas.

The papayas were distributed nationwide from July 7th through July 18th. The producer of the fruit, Grande Produce, says they initiated a limited recall of their papayas, but they did not release that information to the public.

Maradol papayas are green before they ripen and turn yellow, so consumers should not eat Caribeña brand regardless of the color. If anyone has these papayas in their home, they should dispose of them immediately.

These can be identified by a red, green and yellow sticker shown here.

So far the CDC says they have reports of 47 cases of illnesses related with this outbreak, resulting in 12 hospitalizations and one death in 12 states.

