Michigan DNR Crews Assisting with Canadian Wildfires

Firefighters from the DNR are joining international crews this week to battle wildfires raging in the western Canadian province of British Columbia.

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, more than 930,000 acres have burned since April 1.

Eight Michigan firefighters will join two, 20-person international teams that also include staff from Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Canadian province of Ontario. They’re slated to spend two weeks in British Columbia, working up to 16-hour days.

The DNR regularly cooperates with other agencies to help put out fires across North America. In addition to the Canadian wildfires, the DNR has sent two engines with six crew members to Montana, and six new crew members will rotate in this week. An interagency crew also is expected to return soon from Montana.

Additional Michigan fire resources also have been sent to fire efforts in Arizona, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington state so far this year.

Even when the DNR has crews in other states, there are plenty of firefighters still in place to battle any fires that might break out at home.

And when crews are sent on out-of-state assignments, the DNR is fully reimbursed for all costs associated with the support.