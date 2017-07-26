New Bill Creates Tax Assistance to Attract New Businesses in Michigan

It wasn’t the usual bill signing location for Gov. Rick Snyder – he wasn’t in the state Capitol or the Romney building in Lansing.

But at an industrial property in Oakland County, Snyder inked a three-bill package into law that is designed to diversify Michigan’s economy and attract new, large-scale employers.

Senate Bills 242-244 are said to entice new and emerging businesses with sizable workforces, by allowing them to keep some or all of the state income tax paid by their employees if certain criteria are met.

The incentives vary in amount and length of time according to the number of new jobs the qualifying businesses creates, and whether or not it can meet or exceed regional average wage requirements.

To qualify, applicants must create at least 250 new jobs, and pay salaries that are 125 percent or more of the prosperity region average wage.