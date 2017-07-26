Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Being Thrown from Bike into Oncoming Vehicle

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after being thrown from his bike and into opposing traffic.

The accident happened at approximately 9:30 Tuesday night near the intersection of Weidman and Crawford Roads in Isabella County.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says 57-year-old Frances Bailey was riding his motorcycle when a deer ran into the road and hit him.

Bailey was thrown off of his bike and into the oncoming lane, where he was hit by a vehicle going the opposite direction.

He sustained serious injuries in the accident, including a possible head injury and injuries to lower body.

Bailey was taken to a local ER before being flown to Spectrum. His condition is not known as of Wednesday.