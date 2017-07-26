Driver Escapes Serious Injury in Leelanau County Crash

A driver was injured in a rollover crash in Leelanau County.

The accident happened on Sunday night in Leelanau County’s Empire Township.

Deputies along with Glen Lake Fire were called to the report of a vehicle off the roadway on South Leelanau Highway near Stormer Road at approximately 10 o’clock at night.

On arrival deputies found a blue Chrysler sedan that had gone down the embankment on the west side of the road.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Lake Orion, told deputies that she was on South Leelanau Highway when a deer ran into the roadway.

She swerved to miss the deer and lost control of the car, which is when it left the roadway and rolled over.

She suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.