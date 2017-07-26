Registrations are being accepted now for the Drew Kostic 5k Tough Run to be held in Copemish on September 9th. Money raised during the event will support programs aimed at reducing the number of Veteran suicides.

Registration will be accepted through August 14th.

Proceeds from this year’s run will go to 22-2-None, which is a local organization committed to reducing Veteran suicides. Plus the Student Veterans Of America chapter at NMC will receive a portion of the proceeds.

The race is not only intended to raise money for Veterans, but to also raise

awareness of Veteran suicides and the warning signs of potential Post Traumatic

Stress Disorder.

For registration information go www.dk5k.info