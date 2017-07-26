13th Annual Traverse City Film Festival Kicks Off

The 13th Annual Traverse City Film Festival has officially kicked off.

Filmmakers from across the globe are in Northern Michigan to show their work.

With dramas, documentaries, and even timeless classics, you can expect to see all types of films being featured.

Hundreds of people descend on the Grand Traverse Bay Area during the festival, and organizers expect it to be a good year.

The festival spans across Traverse City, with venues Including the State Theater, City Opera House, and Bijou By the Bay.

Now, After so many years, the festival’s organizers say it embraces the community and the community embraces it back.

The festival runs until Sunday, and if you’d like more information, check out their website: traversecityfilmfest.com.