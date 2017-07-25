No Contact Advisory Issued for Traverse City Beach

Authorities are continuing to monitor the water quality at a Traverse City area beach, as another advisory has been issued on Tuesday.

During the weekly testing on two Grand Traverse County beaches last week – Acme Bayside Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach, were found to have elevated levels of E. coli.

Additional samples were taken and on Friday those results found that Sunset Beach still had a level 2 water quality index.

However, the Acme Bayside Park Beach was found to have a higher E. coli level than it did before, which changed the water quality index to a level 3.

But the testing on Saturday found that the E. Coli levels at the Acme Bayside beach had fallen, leading to the water quality index being upgraded to a level 1, which means the water is safe for full-body contact.

Additional samples were taken Saturday, and from those results now Sunset Park has been raised to a level 3, meaning contact with the water in that area should be avoided.

Authorities say a strong north wind may have contributed to the change, along with the presence of debris in the water.

Samples were taken on Tuesday, with those results expected on Wednesday.