Woman Found Lying in Road, Resists Arrest in Alpena County

A woman was arrested when police say she resisted arrest after was found lying in the middle of the road.

The incident happened Saturday night at approximately 9:30.

That’s when MSP troopers were called to a report of a drunk woman who was lying in the roadway.

On arrival troopers say they found a man and a very intoxicated woman in the roadway.

The man was trying to help the woman, a 51-year-old woman from Alpena, but she allegedly decided to lie down in the middle of the road.

The troopers tried to talk to the woman, but she refused to answer their questions.

Due to her level of intoxication, her unwillingness to listen to troopers, and the public setting they were in, she was arrested for drunken disorderly, which is misdemeanor charge.

However, when troopers were arresting her, she allegedly assaulted one of the troopers and was also charged with resisting an officer, a felony.