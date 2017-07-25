Missing Woman Found in Emmet County

A woman was found Tuesday morning after being reported missing Monday night.

It happened on Oden Island, in Emmet County.

An 84-year-old woman went missing Monday night.

Multiple agencies, from the MSP to the Coast Guard Air Station, were called in to help search for her.

Crews searched Monday night with no luck, but returned Tuesday morning and she was successfully located by the crew onboard the Coast Guard Helicopter.

She was taken by the helicopter to a waiting ambulance, who took her to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.