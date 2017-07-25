Mason County Man Arrested on Five Outstanding Warrants After Driving Recklessly in McDonald’s Parking Lot

And in Mason County —

A man was arrested on numerous warrants after police say he was driving recklessly in a parking lot.

It happened last Friday at the McDonald’s in Pere Marquette Township.

An off-duty Mason County Deputy says he saw the suspect, a 19-year-old from Twin Lake, driving recklessly through the parking lot.

At one point the vehicle’s axle broke, causing the front tire to nearly fall off.

Deputies investigated and say the driver had five outstanding warrants, all of them for failure to appear in three different counties, Oceana, Muskegon, and Wexford.

He was arrested for driving on a suspended license second offense, and the outstanding warrants.