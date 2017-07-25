Traverse City Restaurant Owner Accused of Collecting, but not Filing, Sales tax

A Traverse City restaurant owner has recently been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly collecting, but not reporting, sales tax.

On Tuesday the Michigan Attorney General announced charges were being filed against the owner of MI Grille, formerly known as the Bay Town Kitchen, in Traverse City.

The owner, 50-year-old Keil Moshier, was the subject of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Treasury.

They say that between 2012 and 2016, Moshier owned and operated a restaurant in Traverse City.

And during that period, he allegedly collected sales tax from customers totaling more than $69,000, but did not file returns as required by law.

And during that same time, Moshier was allegedly withholding Michigan income taxes totaling more than $19,000 from his employees through claimed payroll deductions, but he did not remit those withholdings to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Investigators also say Moshier was operating his restaurant without a sales tax license.

In total Moshier allegedly owes over $88,000 in tax deficiencies beginning in 2012 and lasting through 2016.

He was arrested over the weekend in Eaton County, and on Tuesday was in court where he was charged with four counts of failure to file Michigan Sales or Withholding Tax, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in court and a $5,000 fine.