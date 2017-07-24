Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving, Driving on License that had been Suspended since 1995

A driver whose license has been suspended for over 20-years was recently arrested in Leelanau County.

The incident happened early Sunday morning when a deputy responded to a call of a pickup truck that partially off the road and blocking the northbound lane of County Road 643, north of Amore Road.

On arrival deputies say they talked with the driver, a 49-year-old man from Raymondville, TX, and became suspicious that he was driving drunk.

After investigating the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving intoxicated.

Deputies checked his license and found that not only did the driver have four prior convictions for drunk driving, but his driver’s license had been expired since 1995.

He was arrested and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail on a felony charge for operating while intoxicated for a third or more offense.