Person of the Week: Anja Wing

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman serving multiple communities.

Anja Wing is a Trustee of Leroy Township and the Treasurer of the Rose Lake Fire Department. In addition to that she works at the United Way and Visitor’s Bureau in Cadillac.

Anja spends her days helping the communities in many ways and helps out where she can.

Anja has spent much of her life working with Non profits and decided to stick with them to this day.

When she learned she had been nominated she said she was humbled by it.

For helping the communities she serves, Anja Wing is this week’s Person of the Week.

