Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Deer in Mason County

A collision with a deer killed a motorcyclist in Mason County.

The accident happened just after 8 o’clock Sunday night on Decker Road in Mason County’s Sheridan Township.

That’s when deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motorcycle crash involving a deer.

According to deputies, 27 year-old Justin Paulsen was riding his motorcycle when a deer ran into him. Paulsen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paulsen was wearing a helmet and speed is not considered as a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.