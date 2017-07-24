Naked Man Arrested After Chasing Seagulls, Diving Into Pavement at Petoskey State Park

A man was arrested after running naked on a beach In Emmet County.

The incident happened around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon on the beach at Petoskey State Park.

According to the MSP, the naked man was running around the beach chasing seagulls.

The man then reportedly dove onto a paved parking lot as if it were water.

On scene, the man initially cooperated, but began screaming and threatening a trooper.

The man eventually complied and was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan for evaluation as well as treatment for injuries he received when he dove onto the pavement.

Troopers say they believe the man had taken LSD earlier that day.

The 27 year-old man was arrested for disorderly and obscene conduct, indecent exposure, possession of marijuana, and resisting a police officer. Additional charged are pending a blood test.

The man is currently lodged in the Emmet County Jail.