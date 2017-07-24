Gaylord Police Ask Residents to Stay Vigilant After Thefts

Police in Gaylord are asking residents to lock their vehicles at night.

This is after they received reports of numerous thefts from vehicles from throughout the city.

Police are investigating, but they ask that residents help them out by securing your vehicle when you leave it unattended.

Place all your valuables out of sight or secured inside interior compartments.

Police also say that numerous bicycles have been stolen.

The bicycles that have been taken were not secured with any locks.

Some of the bicycles were even hidden from the roadway. but police say simply putting a bicycle in your back yard un-secured may not prevent it from being stolen.

And anyone who sees something suspicious should immediately call Central Dispatch.

Gaylord Police also ask that anyone who as information about the thefts to contact police.