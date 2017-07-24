Two Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs in Benzie County

Two people were arrested over the weekend during a drug bust in Benzie County.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hulbert Road in Almira Township during the Dunes Festival for the report of two men who were selling illegal narcotics early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the Dunes Festival Security called the incident into them.

During the investigation the sheriff’s office says a large amount of MDMA, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately $2300 in drug proceeds.

The two men were arrested, a 19-year-old from Honor, who was arrested with intent to deliver the mushrooms and MDMA.

The other man, a 26-year-old from Hancock was arrested with possession with intent to deliver MDMA and LSD.

The Traverse Narcotics Deputy with the Benzie Sheriff assisted with the incident and the case remains under investigation.