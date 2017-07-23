Two Killed, Two Injured In Wexford County Car Accident

Two people are dead after an accident in Wexford County.

The accident happened at the intersection of West County Line Road and North 9 Road in Wexford County’s Wexford Township just after 5:30 Saturday evening.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from Middleville was driving northbound and didn’t stop at a stop sign.

As the woman drove into the intersection, a westbound vehicle driven by a Benzonia man hit her vehicle.

The woman and her male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and a passenger in the westbound vehicle were taken to Munson in Traverse City with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time, and the accident remains under investigation.