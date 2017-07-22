UPDATE: Advisory Lifted at Acme Bayside Beach, Sunset Park Beach Still Under Advisory

An advisory has been lifted for a beach in Grand Traverse County.

During the weekly testing on the Grand Traverse County beaches – two beaches, Acme Bayside Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach, were found to have elevated levels of E. coli.

The levels were high enough that the beaches Water Quality was changed to Level 2 on Thursday.

Additional samples were taken and on Friday those results found that Sunset Park Beach still had a level 2 water quality index.

This means that the water still meets MDEQ standards for wading, fishing, and boating, but contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

After additional testing on Acme Bayside beach, the water quality index was upgraded to a level 1, which means the water is safe for full-body contact.

Additional samples were being taken Saturday, and are expected to be sent to a lab on Monday.