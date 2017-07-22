Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Searching for Suspect In Truck Theft, Pursuit

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a vehicle and ran from police.

Around One o’clock Saturday morning, a deputy attempted to stop a pick-up on 14th street in Traverse City for a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop, which lead to a pursuit through Garfield and Long Lake Townships.

At a point in the pursuit, the deputy stopped pursuing the pick-up in the area of East Long Lake Road due to road conditions and safety concerns.

Sight of the pick-up was lost at that time.

The pick-up was later located in the area of Oak Ridge Drive in Long Lake Township, but an attempt to locate the suspect was unsuccessful.

An investigation showed that the pick up was stolen from a business in Garfield Township. The case remains under investigation.

The suspect can only be described as a white male in his early to mid twenties.

If you have any information on who may have been involved in the vehicle theft and chase, you are asked to contact the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office at 231-922-4770.