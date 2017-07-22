Suspect in July 18th Traverse City Shooting Found Dead In Jail Cell

A man accused of attempted murder in Grand Traverse County was found dead in his jail cell Saturday Morning.

Just after midnight on Saturday, inmate Alan Halloway was found unresponsive.

Halloway was arrested after shooting a man and having a standoff with Police on July 18th.

According to the Grade Traverse Sheriff’s Office, Corrections officers immediately began CPR, however Halloway was later pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The initial police response and investigation into an apparent suicide was handled by the Traverse City Police Department. The death investigation has since been turn over to the Michigan State Police.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says they will also request that the Michigan Sheriff’s Association assign a Mission Team to further investigate the incident.