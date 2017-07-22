Cadillac Cancer Patient Receives Department Patches to Make Hats

A cancer patient at Cadillac Munson Hospital got a surprise Saturday morning.

Cadillac Police Chief Todd Golnick and two other officers payed a visit to Beverly Beers.

The officers presented Beers with a uniform hat as well as a patch from the department.

Beers has been collecting patches from several area departments to make hats.

While battling cancer, her need for hats has inspired her to craft her own theme hats.

Beers is now on a mission to design and craft a special hat to wear, dedicated to her Cadillac Community Heroes, which include Police, Firefighters, North Flight paramedics, Munson Hospital staff, and many more.

Beers says this is her way of showing appreciation to all of those caring, dedicated, unselfish people who help others daily.

Beers says she is now looking for more patches, and especially military patches, to include in her hats.

If you’d like to donate patches, contact Lillian Speckmann at 231-468-2533.