Barn Lost, Livestock Dead After Fire In Osceola County

Crews from nine different agencies spent Friday night responding to a fire at a farm in Osceola County.

That fire happened at Morlock Farms at the intersection of 2 Mile Road and 200th Avenue near Hersey.

According to the Reed City Fire Chief – crews got the call of the fire around 9 o’clock Friday night.

By the time crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed.

The owner of the barn said that he had parked his truck in the barn around 8:30 Friday night and the next thing they knew the structure was on fire.

The agencies that responded to battle the blaze included Hersey, Reed City, Lincoln Township, Evart, Leroy, Big Rapids City, Big Rapids Township, and Colfax Township.

The fire chief tells us that the family did lose some cattle that were in the barn, and at least one truck.

No one else was injured during the fire.

The fire did spread from the barn to a grain silo, which was also lost in the fire.

Two excavators were called in to help pull the wreckage apart so fire crews could put on the flames.

Neighbors from all over were helping out on Saturday, because while the farm determines what they lost and what needs to be replaced, there’s still plenty of work to do.

Fire crews were finally clear of the scene at 2 o’clock Saturday and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.