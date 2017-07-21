Governor Asks President to Declare Major Disaster for Last Month’s Flooding

Governor Snyder requested that President Trump declare a major disaster for the state of Michigan as a result of the flash flooding that occurred in Bay, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties last month.

Between June 22nd and 23rd heavy rains caused severe flooding in those parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, in some areas six inches of rain fell in a period of eight hours. Roads were made impassable and many homes were flooded during the time.

A “state of disaster” was declared for those areas at the time, but the request for the declaration comes at the conclusion of an in-depth assessment of damage to the area.

Snyder has requested supplementary federal aid in the form of Individual Assistance to help eligible residents because of the severity and magnitude of the flooding.

If federal aid is granted, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the effects of the flooding.

This request does not include assistance for costs incurred by state and local governments due to damage to public facilities and infrastructures.

Snyder’s request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will advise President Trump whether a disaster declaration should be granted. Ultimately, the President will determine whether to provide federal assistance.