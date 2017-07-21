M-115 Resurfacing Project in Wexford County Starts Monday

Drivers in Wexford County will need to plan for delays as a road projects along M-115 gets under way.

Starting on Monday MDOT plans to invest $360,000 in resurfacing over 3 miles of M-115 just outside Cadillac.

The project is from North Boulevard to north of Boon, or 34, Road.

The work will require lane closures with traffic directed under flag control.

During the work, crews will also refresh the rumble strips.

The project begins on Monday, July 24th and is expected to wrap up by Friday, August 4th.