Advisory Extended, Raised, for Grand Traverse County Beaches

An advisory has been extended for the two beaches in Grand Traverse County.

During the weekly testing on the Grand Traverse County beaches – two beaches, Acme Bayside Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach, were found to have elevated levels of E. coli.

The levels were high enough that the beaches Water Quality was changed to Level 2 on Thursday.

Additional samples were taken and on Friday those results found that Sunset Beach still had a level 2 water quality index.

This means that the water still meets MDEQ standards for wading, fishing, and boating, but contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

However, the Acme Bayside Park Beach was found to have a higher E. coli level than it did before, which changed the water quality index to a level 3.

A level 3 index means the E. coli levels exceeded MDEQ standards and it’s recommended that people avoid all contact with the water.

Additional samples were being taken on Friday with those results expected on Saturday.