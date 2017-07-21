Mason County Man Arrested in Grand Rapids After Allegedly Stealing Ex-Girlfriend’s Vehicle

A Mason County man was arrested in Grand Rapids after allegedly stealing a car.

The Mason County Sheriff says they were called to the report of a stolen vehicle in the village of Custer on Thursday.

The vehicle was reportedly taken by the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was later found and recovered in the Kent County Jail parking lot.

The suspect allegedly took the car and drove it to Grand Rapids for a court hearing.

He was then arrested for a probation violation.