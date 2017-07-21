Driver Flown to Grand Rapids Hospital Following Osceola County Crash

A driver was injured when he was thrown from his vehicle in Osceola County.

The accident happened Friday morning just before 8am along US-131 South near the Tustin exit at 20 Mile Road.

That’s where deputies were called to for a one vehicle rollover accident.

Deputies say the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Spectrum in Reed City before being flown to a Grand Rapids hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.