Man’s Body Recovered from Lake Michigan in Emmet County

A man’s body has been recovered from the water in Emmet County.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff – four men from Wildlife & Wetlands Solutions were out in a boat on Sturgeon Bay Thursday afternoon when they experienced motor problems.

Two men were in the water when the boat experienced the motor problems.

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, DNR, and EMS, responded to the scene.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard and an Emmet County Marine Deputy arrived on scene and located the vessel.

The marine deputy, on his jet ski, was then able to locate one of the men in the water.

He was pulled out of the water and was taken to shore along with the other two men from the boat.

Crews continued to search for the fourth man, 28-year-old Michael Kandel, until approximately two in the morning.

Units were back on scene starting at 7 Friday morning and at approximately 9:30 they located the body of Kandel in approximately 12′ of water near where he was last seen.