MSU Extension Offers Test of Canning Equipment

As the Summer months continue many people use this time of year to start canning. Several pieces of equipment are used and must be maintained.

One of the most common is a pressure gauge, and they must be checked at least once a year to ensure they function properly.

The MSU Extension held an event that allowed people to bring their canning equipment and pressure gauges and have them be tested.

Using a small foot powered tank the gauges would be tested and examined for leaks.

Afterwards each client is taught useful information and is free to ask any questions they might have.

Getting equipment tested often is the safest way to know they work properly, so that next time you use it, something doesn’t accidentally get under cooked or prepared incorrectly.

If you couldn’t make it to one of these tests or have more questions you can contact your local MSU Extension office or check out the USDA’s website.