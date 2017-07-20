Ford Unveils “First Ever” Police Pursuit Rated Pickup Truck

POSTED July 20, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

And in your tech news  —

The Ford Motor Company says they developed the first police pursuit rated pickup truck.

F150PoliceResponder_05Based on the 2018 F-150, the Police Responder has been developed to give law enforcement agencies a more versatile and capable patrol vehicle.

According to Ford, Border Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, and Sheriff Agencies have been asking for a more off-road capable police vehicle.

The F-150 Police Responder can reach speeds up to 100mph, but with it’s 18″ rims, four-wheel drive, and underbody skid plates, the truck is built to handle the off road conditions that rural agencies and DNR officers work in.

F150PoliceResponder_04Adjustments were made to the truck to accommodate officers and their gear.

The truck will be available to agencies starting next year.