Ford Unveils “First Ever” Police Pursuit Rated Pickup Truck

The Ford Motor Company says they developed the first police pursuit rated pickup truck.

Based on the 2018 F-150, the Police Responder has been developed to give law enforcement agencies a more versatile and capable patrol vehicle.

According to Ford, Border Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, and Sheriff Agencies have been asking for a more off-road capable police vehicle.

The F-150 Police Responder can reach speeds up to 100mph, but with it’s 18″ rims, four-wheel drive, and underbody skid plates, the truck is built to handle the off road conditions that rural agencies and DNR officers work in.

Adjustments were made to the truck to accommodate officers and their gear.

The truck will be available to agencies starting next year.