Michigan’s Unemployment Lowest it has been in Seventeen Years

Michigan’s unemployment rate has fallen to it’s lowest rate in seventeen years.

According to the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, Michigan’s June 2017 jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent. That’s down four-tenths of a percentage point from the May rate and a full percent point less than the June 2016 rate, which was 4.8 percent.

The national jobless rate declined by a half percentage point over this period.

The U.S. jobless rate edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent in June.

This means that the state’s unemployment rate in June was six-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate.

Even though the jobless rate was lowest it’s been since August of 2000, the total employment level for June 2017 is still below that August of 2000 total.