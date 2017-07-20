Advisory Issued for Two Grand Traverse County Beaches

An advisory has been issued for two beaches in Grand Traverse County.

During the weekly testing on the Grand Traverse County beaches – two beaches, Acme Bayside Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach, were found to have elevated levels of E. coli.

The levels were high enough that the beaches Water Quality was changed to Level 2.

This means that the beach still meets the MDEQ standards for wading, fishing, and boating, but contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

Additional samples were being taken on Thursday with those results expected on Friday.