Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Daughter, Resisting Arrest

A Florida man was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer after he was allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this month.

The incident happened in Alpena in the Walmart Parking lot on July 10th.

Troopers from the MSP Alpena Post were dispatched to the report of a unknown assault going on in the parking lot.

On arrival troopers saw they saw two people arguing outside a van.

Troopers investigated and determined that the victim, an 18-year-old Alpena woman was assaulted by her father, a 37-year-old man from Florida.

The father was found to be drunk at the time, and while they were trying to separate the two, troopers say they had to physically restrain the man.

He was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail on charges of domestic violence, disorderly person-drunk, and resisting police officers.