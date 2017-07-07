Mt Pleasant Man Accused of Breaking into Grand Traverse Business Back in June

Police in Grand Traverse County are thanking the public for their help solving a break-in that happened last month.

Grand Traverse Deputies were called to Classic Motor Sports on Blue Star Drive in Garfield Township during the early morning hours on Monday, June 12th.

They were responding to an intrusion alarm at the business.

An investigation found that a lone suspect had broke a window to get into the building and had stolen approximately $3,000 worth or property, mainly clothing and electronics.

The sheriff’s office says that on the Friday before they had been called to investigate a drive-off that happened at the Family Fare gas station in Chums Corners.

Detectives determined that the suspect from that drive-off was also the one who broke into Classic that same day.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos from the drive-off, asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect seen in them.

With help from the community, detectives learned that the suspect may be a man who was living in the Mt Pleasant area.

On July 6th Grand Traverse County Detectives, along with the Mt Pleasant Police, executed a search warrant at the man’s home.

That search allegedly found numerous items that were taken from Classic Motor Sports. Detectives were also able to link the suspect to the drive-off in Chums Corners.

That suspect, 33-year-old Dustin Wheeler Clark, was arrested on unrelated warrants.

A report was sent to the Grand Traverse Count Prosecutor who authorized charges of Breaking and Entering, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Habitual Offender against Clark.

Clark will be taken to Grand Traverse County in the near future to be arraigned on multiple charges related to the investigation.