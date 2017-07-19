Algae Blooms on Lake Cadillac Causes Concern

A firm has been hired to help monitor and treat algae blooms that are causing concern for city officials in Cadillac.

Last year Restorative Lake Sciences were hired by the city to survey and treat Lake Cadillac for invasive weed species.

But part of their contract was also to take a look at the blue-green algae blooms that have been going on for the past five or six years.

Starting in August crews from the company will be on the lake surveying and looking for possible sources of nutrients that could be feeding the blooms.

Runoff from storm dreams or from the homes along the lake is one of the sources that Jermalowicz-Jones says the company will be looking into.

Swimmers need to be on the lookout for the blue-algae as it can be harmful to people who come in contact with it.

People who come in contact with the blooms should wash with soap and water.

Once their testing is complete Restorative Lake Services will pass along recommendations to the city for the best way to restore the lake.