Invasive Crawfish Found in Michigan Waterways

An invasive crayfish species was recently found in two Michigan waterways.

The DNR recently confirmed the presence of the invasive red swamp crayfish in Sunset Lake in Vicksburg, south of Kalamazoo, and in a retention pond in Novi.

Two separate landowners reported the crayfish in Sunset Lake on July 13th.

And a possible red swamp crayfish was reported in the Novi retention pond on July 17th, after a child captured one in a dip net.

Red swamp crayfish, also known as Louisiana crayfish, are deep red in color with bright red, raised spots covering the body and claws.

They are native to the Mississippi River drainage and the Gulf Coast and are the popular “crawfish” or “crawdads” used in southern cooking.

Red swamp crayfish are a serious concern because of their ability to damage earthen structures and the threats they pose to the environment.

Red swamp crayfish are considered invasive in Michigan because they compete aggressively with native crayfish species for food and habitat.

They feed on plants, insects, snails, juvenile fish and other crayfish, disrupting the food chain for many aquatic species.

Crews are working to survey and remove the infestations in the waterways.