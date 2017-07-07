Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest

Police in Gaylord are looking for your help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing case.

On Wednesday the Gaylord Police Department released these surveillance photos.

They say they need your help identifying the woman seen in them.

She is considered a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. The Gaylord Police say that as a person of interest she could be a suspect, victim, or witness in the open criminal investigation.

Anyone who can help identify her is asked to contact the Gaylord Police Department at 989.732.1777.