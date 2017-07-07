Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest

POSTED July 19, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Police in Gaylord are looking for your help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing case.

0719JOE - PhotoGay1On Wednesday the Gaylord Police Department released these surveillance photos.

They say they need your help identifying the woman seen in them.

0719JOE - PhotoGay2She is considered a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. The Gaylord Police say that as a person of interest she could be a suspect, victim, or witness in the open criminal investigation.

Anyone who can help identify her is asked to contact the Gaylord Police Department at 989.732.1777.