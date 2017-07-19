Police Investigating Overdose Death in Osceola County

Police in Osceola County are investigating a a man’s death that was caused by a possible drug overdose.

The investigation began when Osceola County Deputies were called to a home near 5 Mile Road and 95th Avenue in Evart Township.

They were called to the home for a possible overdose on illegal drugs.

Osceola County EMS and Evart Fire Rescue also responded, but the victim, a 41-year-old man from Detroit did not recover and died.

The incident is being investigated by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse Narcotics Team.

Investigators are waiting on the toxicology reports where they looking for the presence of carfentanyl laced heroin.