Open House at Never Down

Yesterday afternoon a local youth center held an open house to show the plans for its new building.

Never down for the count is a youth service in Cadillac focused on boxing as their main activity. Recently they acquired a new building in order to expand their services further.

Dana Wilson the executive director and founder took a group on a tour of the building to share his vision and what he plans to do with the building.

Following the tour any questions those in attendance had could ask or share their ideas on how to move forward.

Dana says that community support is key in this project and support starts with knowledge.

If you missed the open house you can always find Never Down for the Count on Facebook and contact Dana directly to get a tour, learn more, and support the project.