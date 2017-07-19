Police Arrest Man After Standoff During Shooting Investigation

A Grand Traverse County man was arrested after a standoff with police.

The incident began when Grand Traverse Patrol Deputies received information of a shooting that had happened at the Bay Hill Apartments in Traverse City.

That shooting happened shortly before 1:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Dispatch provided details of the shooting, plus information that the suspect and fled. Deputies were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

A short time later deputies located the suspect’s vehicle on US-31 South near Grawn.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but instead the driver sped up, leading police on a short chase.

Eventually the driver stopped in a driveway on Ewing Street in Grawn, but before deputies could stop him, he ran inside the home.

The suspect ran inside at approximately 1:45pm. The sheriff’s office says a hostage negotiator was able to speak with the suspect, who surrendered without further incident 30 minutes later.

The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old man from Grawn. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Traverse City Police Department.

A section of Ewing street was closed for approximately four and a half hours as the suspects home was cleared by a SWAT team and detectives from both the sheriff’s office and TCPD collected evidence.