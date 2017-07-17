Five Rescued from Burning Boat Near Ludington

A good samaritan helped save five people from a burning boat near Ludington yesterday.

A Coast Guard crew and a good samaritan responded to a a boat on fire near Big Sable Point around 11am on Tuesday.

The good samaritan arrived first and was able to get the five people who were onboard the burning boat to safety on their vessel.

When the Coast Guard arrived, one of the passengers was suffering from possible smoke inhalation and was brought aboard the Coast Guard’s vessel before being taken to local EMS for further evaluation.

A fireboat crew from Ludington also arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

The vessel, a 31-foot Tiara Cabin Cruiser sank is approximately 75-feet of water. A safety marine broadcast was made and the Coast Guard is continuing to monitor the situation.