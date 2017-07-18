Applications Being Accepted for 2017 Antlerless Deer Licenses

The DNR is reminding hunters that the application period for antlerless deer licenses opened this past Saturday and runs through August 15th.

Hunters may apply for one license in any open Deer Management Unit (DMU) statewide; a nonrefundable $5 fee is charged at the time of application.

Hunters may choose to apply for either one private-land or one public-land license online at E-License or at any authorized license agent or DNR Customer Service Center.

Young hunters, those between the ages of 9 and 16, can purchase one junior antlerless deer license over the counter during the same period. No application is required. A 9-year-old must be 10 by Sept. 26 to purchase this license.

Any leftover antlerless deer licenses not issued in the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. EDT, until license quotas are met.

Antlerless deer license quotas for each DMU can be found at mi.gov/deer. Please note, DMU 333 has unlimited antlerless licenses that may be purchased without application beginning Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

Drawing results and leftover license availability may be viewed at mi.gov/deer, beginning Aug. 28.

For additional information, the 2017 Antlerless Deer Digest is available online at mi.gov/dnrdigests.