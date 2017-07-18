Clare City Police Investigating Numerous Thefts from Vehicles

Police in Clare are asking residents to lock their vehicles at night.

This is after they received reports of numerous thefts from vehicles Monday night.

Police are investigating, but they ask that residents help them out by securing your vehicle when you leave it unattended.

Place all your valuables out of sight or secured inside interior compartments.

And anyone who sees something suspicious should immediately call Central Dispatch.

Clare City Police also ask that anyone who as information about the thefts to contact police.