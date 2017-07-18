Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving After Getting Stuck in Sand at Park

A driver was arrested for alleged drunk driving after getting their vehicle stuck and trying to kick out the windows on the police car.

This incident happened Monday night shortly before 10 o’clock at the James R Johnson Park in Leelanau County’s Empire Township.

Deputies were called to the park for the report of a Dodge Stratus that was stuck in the sand.

On arrival they found several people attempting to help the driver out of the sand.

Deputies say the driver had drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel of her car. She was driving through the park when she became stuck.

She was found to be drunk at the time and was arrested.

When she was arrested deputies say she became unruly and attempted to kick the windows out in the patrol car.

She was restrained and taken to Munson for a blood draw. She was then lodged in the Leelanau County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated second offense and for driving on a suspended license second offense.