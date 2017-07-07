Alleged Drunk Driver Hits Parked Car, Rolls Vehicle

A driver was arrested after flipping her car in Leelanau County.

The crash happened in the village of Leland shortly after 1 in the morning on Tuesday.

Deputies, along with EMS personnel, were called to a rollover accident at the intersection of River Street and Chandler Street.

On arrival crews found a white Kia SUV on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman from Tyler, TX, was still inside the vehicle.

Deputies say the driver was suffering from minor injuries, but she was refusing to cooperate with medical personnel or the deputies.

She was eventually assisted out of the vehicle and deputies say they could smell alcohol on her.

She allegedly continued to refuse to comply with directions and she told deputies that she’d hit another vehicle and rolled over. She also said “I’m drunk.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Deputies say she on River Street when the she hit a parked car and rolled over. She was taken to Munson for a court ordered blood test before being lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.