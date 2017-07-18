Police in Mason County Investigating Breaking and Entering

Police in Mason County are investigating a breaking and entering that happened on Monday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a breaking and entering that happened Monday in the area of Ford Lake.

MSP trooper and sheriff’s deputies were on scene and were tracking two suspects who were said to have fled on foot.

A K9 unit was called in to help track the two.

However at 9:30 the K9 exhausted his search. Troopers and deputies were said to be still investigating the area.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to be vigilant and to call 911 if they saw something suspicious in that area.